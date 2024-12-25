Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 25

** IRAN DAILY

Iran, Resistance spearheading fight against terrorism

The Islamic Republic of Iran, colloquially known as the “Resistance State,” has played an unparalleled role in the Middle East and Southwest Asia in combating terrorism and extremism. Following the emergence of extremist and terrorist groups in the region — which were growing like malignant cancer and had managed to affect a significant number of the countries in the region up to that point — it was Iran and its armed forces, particularly the Quds Force of the IRGC, that raised the banner of fighting terrorist movements and inflicted heavy defeats on them.

- Iran ‘ready’ to reopen embassy in Syria

The Iranian government spokeswoman expressed Tehran’s readiness to reopen its embassy in Damascus, amid challenges facing Syria two weeks after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants took over the Arab country. During a press conference on Tuesday, Mohajerani stated that Iran would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels, Press TV reported.

“Our approach to reopening embassies is diplomatic, as it always has been, and we stand ready for this,” she said.

- Report: Iran pondering Japan’s mediation in talks with Trump admin

An informed Japanese source claimed that the Iranian government is considering Japan’s mediation in behind-the-scenes negotiations with the second administration of Donald Trump, the elected president of the United States, regarding the nuclear issue. The Kyodo News Agency reported that the previous Trump administration had a hardline approach to Iran’s nuclear program, which increased tensions in Iran-US relations, ISNA reported. Japan is considered a friendly country to Iran, and if it mediates, it is expected to play a role in reducing tensions between the US and Iran concerning its nuclear program and the issue of sanctions.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Israel’s admission of Haniyeh assassination

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the Tehran Times that Israel’s recent confirmation of Haniyeh’s assassination unequivocally validates Iran's rightful retaliatory response on October 1st when approximately 200 precision-guided ballistic missiles were launched at the occupied territories. “It was clear to Iran that Israel was behind the assassination from the beginning,” Baghaei said on Tuesday. “That’s why shortly after the attack, we registered a document with the UN and emphasized that Israel had violated Iran’s sovereignty and national security in contradiction of the UN principle of prohibition of use of force. We also noted that we have the legitimate right to respond in accordance with UN Charter Article 51.”

- Trump's behavior will shape Iran’s policies: Leader’s advisor warns threats will be matched

In a comprehensive interview with Al Mayadeen that aired on Monday, Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, delineated Iran's strategic responses to the incoming Trump administration, revealing Tehran's diplomatic approach across various fronts. Kharrazi, who is also a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, signaled Iran's readiness for any U.S. policy direction under Trump. “We are prepared to respond depending on the policies they pursue. They previously tried Maximum Pressure, which ended in failure,” he said.

- Foreign adversaries cannot bring Iran to its knees: Pezeshkian

The Iranian president has commended the Ministry of Intelligence for its pivotal role in protecting national security, emphasizing that external threats will not weaken Iran's resolve.

Speaking during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the ministry's establishment, Masoud Pezeshkian lauded the often-unseen efforts of its staff and leadership, highlighting their spiritual and moral dedication. "Unity among the people is the key to our strength," Pezeshkian stated. "When the public is aligned with national goals, no external power can destabilize us, and we can effectively address any challenges that come our way."

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Yemeni missiles disrupt US, Israeli calculations

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday the precision of Yemeni missiles has significantly disrupted the strategic calculations of the Israeli-US alliance. Speaking to reporters in Tehran, Araghchi praised Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations, including recent hypersonic missile strikes deep inside the occupied territories.

- Syrian Christians revolt as chaos spreads

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Christian areas of Damascus early Tuesday to protest the burning of a Christmas tree near Hama in central Syria. “We demand the rights of Christians,” protesters chanted as they marched through the Syrian capital towards the headquarters of the Orthodox Patriarchate in the Bab Sharqi neighborhood.

The protests come a little more than two weeks after an armed coalition led by takfiri militants toppled the government of Bashar al-Assad, who had protected minorities in the Muslim-majority country.

- Qom seminary adds cyberspace studies to curriculum

The Islamic Seminary in Iran has officially launched a new academic discipline focused on “Religion and Cyberspace Studies,” aiming to integrate modern technological advancements with traditional religious scholarship, IQNA reported. During a press conference, Habib Dastani Benisi, head of the Center for Religion and Cyberspace Studies at the seminary, announced that the program was formally approved about six weeks ago.

