Lebanese PM calls for immediate withdrawal of Zionist regime from border areas

According to the Lebanese news agency "NNA", the ceasefire monitoring committee in Lebanon, chaired by Najib Mikati, the prime minister of the Lebanese government, held a meeting and reviewed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

In this meeting, Mikati called for an end to the aggression of the Zionist regime and its immediate withdrawal from the border areas, and said, "Lebanon adheres to the terms of the (ceasefire) agreement, while Israel continues to violate this agreement and this is unacceptable."

2050