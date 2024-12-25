Hamas: Zionist crimes won’t weaken resistance resilience

According to IRNA on Wednesday morning citing the Shahab news agency, Hamas, in a statement said that the resistance will continue on the path of struggle for freedom with authority and courage despite Zionist atrocities.

The statement followed the martyrdom of two resistance fighters during Israeli raids on the occupied West Bank.

While congratulating and condoling the martyrdom of the heroes of Tulkarm and all the martyrs of Palestine, we emphasize that their blood is a light that illuminates the path of freedom and victory, Hamas said.

The statement continued: These sacrifices will never be in vain, and the steadfastness of our people and the will of resistance will avenge the incessant crimes of the occupying regime.

On Tuesday night, the Israeli regime's warplanes bombed the Tulkarm refugee camp and its surrounding areas a couple of times, leaving two Palestinians dead and seven others injured, three of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

Some media outlets reported the martyrdom of two fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas in these attacks.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam congratulated and condoled the martyrdom of two of its fighters in a statement, stressing that the despicable and hateful attack of the Zionist enemy against the resistance bases in the West Bank will be responded with valiant operations that will shake the throne of Benjamin Netanyahu and his accomplices.

Fierce clashes have also been ongoing since Tuesday morning between Palestinian fighters and the occupation forces in the Jenin and Nur Shams camps in the West Bank.

