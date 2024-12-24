Israel faces unprecedented int’l isolation over Gaza: Media

The intensity of the global boycott against Israel is increasing day by day. Airlines are canceling their flights to Ben Gurion Airport one after another, and various governments are stopping arms sales to Israel, “Calcalist” which is a business and economics newspaper published a report on Tuesday.

The Hebrew-language daily also highlighted in its report that the regime’s policies have also impacted the academic and cultural environment as more and more artists are canceling their concerts, university cooperation projects are terminated, and international companies are deciding to withdraw from joint projects with Israel.

According to "Calcalist", this situation is a sign widening global opposition to the policies and actions of the Zionist regime toward the Palestinians, especially the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The latest report is just a tip of the iceberg of growing anti-Zionist sentiments in the form of protests and sit-ins and pro-Palestine solidarity marches across the world since the regime’s launched its bloodshed against Palestinians in Gaza in October last year.

The crimes of the Zionist regime continue unabated for the fifteenth consecutive month despite an arrest warrants by International Criminal Court for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Minister of War Yoav Gallant on charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

