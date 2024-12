Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday for signing contracts for marine equipment production at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Tangsiri highlighted that while the country relied on the United States for maritime construction before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, it is now building vessels from aluminum.

He also noted that the IRGC Navy’s Shahid Mahalati Institute has built 17 vessels, which are ready to be added to the country’s naval fleet.

9341**2050