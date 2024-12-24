Iran writes letter to UNSC on Israel's acceptance of responsibility for assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

"The brazen and shameless admission of the assassination of a political leader in the sovereign territory of one of the member states of the United Nations once again reveals the international responsibility of the Israeli regime for its terrorist and aggressive actions," Iravani said addressing the UN session.

The full text of Iravani's letter to the UN is as follows:

Excellency,

Further to our letters dated 31 July and 1 October 2024 (S/2024/584-S/2024/713), regarding the cowardly assassination of Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas and former Prime Minister of Palestine, on 31 July 2024 in Tehran, as well as Iran’s legitimate response to this heinous terrorist act, I wish to draw the attention of Your Excellency and the members of the Security Council to recent statements of the Israeli Defense Minister. On Monday evening of 23 December 2024, during an event attended by the Defense Ministry personnel of this regime, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yisrael Katz, publicly and shamelessly acknowledged that the Israeli regime was responsible for the assassination of Mr. Ismail Haniyeh while he was visiting Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian. This brazen admission marks the first time the Israeli regime has openly confessed to its responsibility for this heinous crime.

This audacious and shameless confession to the assassination of a political leader within the sovereign territory of a United Nations Member State once again underscores the international responsibility of the Israeli regime for its acts of terrorism and aggression. It also reaffirms the legitimacy and legality of Iran’s defensive response on 1 October 2024, as well as Iran’s consistent position that the occupying and terrorist regime of Israel remains the most serious threat to regional and international peace and security. This regime is now desperately attempting to justify and legitimize its past and future acts of aggression against Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity by fabricating baseless allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Security Council must not allow the continued impunity of a regime that flagrantly defies international law, destabilizes the region, and threatens and endangers international peace and security. The continued silence of the Security Council, entrusted with the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, would not only embolden this terrorist regime for the commission of more atrocious crimes but also undermine the core principles upon which the United Nations was founded.

I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.