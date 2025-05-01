May 1, 2025, 6:57 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85820184
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces change in schedule of talks with U.S.

May 1, 2025, 6:57 PM
News ID: 85820184
Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces change in schedule of talks with U.S.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced the change in the date of the next round of indirect Iran-U.S. talks, which was scheduled to be held in Rome on Saturday, May 3.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has announced the change in the date of the next round of indirect Iran-U.S. talks, which was scheduled to be held in Rome on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Referring to the announcement of this issue by the Omani Foreign Minister, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that the postponement of the talks was based on the proposal of the Omani foreign minister, and that information about the next possible date will be provided later.

Baqaei reiterated the determination by Iran to use diplomacy to secure the legitimate and legal interests of the Iranian nation and end the sanctions and economic pressure that target the human rights and welfare of every Iranian.

2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .