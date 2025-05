U.S. warplanes have conducted strikes in al-Jawf Province in Yemen for a second day in a row.

Local Yemeni media outlet Al-Masirah reported on Thursday that U.S. aircraft conducted airstrikes on areas of the city of Khabb al-Shaaf in al-Jawf, located in northeastern Yemen.

A day earlier, airstrikes had targeted al-Sil region in al-Jawf.

The was no immediate report of any casualties and damages from the attacks.

