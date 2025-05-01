Trump removes ‘hawkish’ National Security Adviser Mike Waltz

Tehran, IRNA – U.S. President Donald Trump has removed his National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and tapped him instead for the role of ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump also announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be interim national security adviser.

The U.S. president announced the shakeup on social media on Thursday.

Last month, Waltz took responsibility for inadvertently adding a journalist to a group chat on the Signal messaging app in which high-ranking officials discussed plans for military strikes on Yemen.

According to The New York Times, most of Trump’s advisers already considered Waltz “too hawkish” in an administration that has signaled openness to diplomacy, including with Iran.

Waltz, a former Florida congressman, is the first major official to leave the administration in Trump’s second term.

