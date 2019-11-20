Nov 20, 2019, 7:43 PM
Spox: US blatantly Interferes in internal affairs of other countries

Tehran, Nov 20, IRNA- Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that interfering in the internal affairs of other countries has become the second pillar of the US foreign policy after withdrawing from internationally recognized treaties.

Referring to the adoption of bill on democracy and human rights in Hong Kong in the US Senate and flagrant interference in the internal affairs of China, Mousavi said that interference in the internal affairs of other countries has become the second pillar of the US regime's foreign policy following the withdrawal from the international treaties as a measure against the international norm.

The spokesman emphasized that the theft of human rights concepts does not create legitimacy for rude American foreign policy, noting  that the Islamic Republic of Iran assesses and strongly condemns the ratification of the Hong Kong Democracy and Human Rights Bill in the US Senate,  and warns that the process of violating international norms through such actions by the US regime has become a serious threat to international stability.

