Iran supports lasting stability, security in Afghanistan: FM

Araghchi made the remarks while meeting with Alireza Bikdeli, the newly appointed head of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Afghanistan on Tuesday night.

Bikdeli presented a report on his mission and outlined forthcoming plans to advance the development of relations and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

In this meeting, the top Iranian diplomat underscored the serious commitment of the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian to pursue a policy of good neighborliness and emphasized Iran's special concern for the situation in Afghanistan.

Bikdeli previously held several prominent positions, including as Iran’s chargé d'affaires in Kazakhstan, Head of the Economic Reconstruction Taskforce for Afghanistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy for Research at the Institute for Political and International Studies.

He also served the country as Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Turkey as well as the Deputy for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriate Affairs at the Foreign Ministry.

