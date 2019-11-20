Iran's ambassador calls Europe to save JCPOA

Iran’s Ambassador to Italy Hamid Bayat said that European partners to the 2015 nuclear deal should understand current world affairs and stand against the US unilateralism that is moving against international deals.

He criticized the US for pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that affected international treaties.

Bayat mentioned that Germany, France and the UK “clearly failed” to withstand US pressures and force the country to stop its coercive economic actions to help Iran benefit from the economic dividends of the deal.

He noted that Europeans’ passivity towards the US made the deal a “one-sided pact”.

The Iranian ambassador to Italy stressed that the US coercive economic actions have endangered the lives of many Iranians who need urgent medical help.

He stated that Iran’s actions in reducing its nuclear commitments that have taken place in four phases are reversible if the European signatories to the agreement take actions in this regard.

Bayat declared that Iran won’t succumb to the US pressure that is meant to force Iran to negotiate another deal.

