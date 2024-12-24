Dec 24, 2024, 8:23 PM
Qalibaf urges parliamentary dialogue to achieve violence-free world

Tehran, IRNA - In a message to his counterparts in Christian nations, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called for close dialogue among legislative bodies to create a world free of “violence and extremism".

In his message on Tuesday, Qalibaf extended congratulations on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

He emphasized that achieving a world devoid of violence and extremism requires not only efforts from governments but also active consultations among parliaments.

He noted that the Iranian Parliament is eager to expand cooperation with legislative bodies in Christian countries.

Qalibaf also expressed hope that with the arrival of the new Gregorian year, the international community would take immediate action to stop the Israeli regime’s killing machine in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

