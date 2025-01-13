Missile fired from Yemen triggers sirens in Israeli-occupied territories

Tehran, IRNA - Air raid sirens have rung out in numerous communities and illegal settlements across the Israeli-occupied territories after Yemeni Armed Forces launched a missile in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s war of extermination against Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Israeli media outlets, sirens sounded in the occupied West Bank, strategic Jordan Valley, Afula area, and near Beit Shean town, amid fears of falling shrapnel.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Authorities suspended all flights at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, and redirected incoming planes to alternative locations following reports of the missile launched from Yemen, the Israeli media noted.

