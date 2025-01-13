UN special representative for Yemen, Khaji discuss regional developments

Tehran, IRNA -- The United Nations Special Representative for Yemen Hans Grundberg met and held talks with Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) for Foreign Diplomacy Ali Asghar Khaji.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest political and field developments in Yemen, the escalation of airstrikes against Yemeni territory, the roadmap for a peace agreement, the exchange of prisoners of war, the critical humanitarian situation, and other issues of common concern.

Grundberg is heading a delegation to Tehran to discuss developments in Yemen.

