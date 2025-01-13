Iran, E3 agree to resume talks on lifting sanctions

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Iran and three European countries (the UK, Germany and France) have agreed to resume talks on lifting sanctions.

"The third round of talks between Iran and the three European countries was held in Geneva. The talks were serious, frank, and constructive. While going into some details, we discussed and explored ideas in the two areas of sanctions lifting and nuclear that are essential to reaching an agreement," Gharibabadi wrote on his X account.

"There was a consensus that negotiations should be resumed and that a conducive atmosphere should be created and maintained by all parties to reach an agreement. It was agreed that the talks would continue," the senior diplomat added in his post.

