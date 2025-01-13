Talks with Iran focused on reviving Yemen political process: UN

New York, IRNA – Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General has said that the resumption of the Yemeni political process was the main topic of discussion during a recent visit by the UN special envoy for Yemen to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Our Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded today a visit to Tehran, where he met with Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, along with other senior Iranian officials”, Dujarric said in a daily briefing on Monday, adding that “discussions focused on the resumption of a Yemeni-owned political process under the auspices of the United Nations”.

He continued: “Grundberg expressed his serious concern over the broader regional escalation involving Yemen and its adverse impact on the mediation environment and underlined the importance of immediate de-escalation for the benefit of the Yemeni people”.

Dujarric emphasized: In all his meetings, the Envoy briefed on efforts for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN staff, human rights and other activists remain imprisoned in Yemen. He requested Iran’s support towards the efforts to have them released.

Grundberg met Araghchi on Sunday and discussed the need for continued consultations with Iran on regional issues, including ran’s support for the role and efforts of the United Nations to help improve the situation in Yemen.

The Swedish diplomat provided an update on the latest UN efforts to establish peace and security in Yemen, which has frequently been targeted by the US, British, and Israeli warplanes since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.

During the meeting, Araghchi said Iran supports UN initiatives but condemned the airstrikes on Yemen, saying these attacks are a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Iran’s top diplomat said the US-led offensive against Yemen is actually in support of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and poses a serious threat to regional security.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, for his part, appreciated Iran’s efforts to de-escalate regional tensions heightened by continued Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

