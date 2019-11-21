Pakistan says position on illegal Zionist settlements remains unchanged

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan's position regarding the illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory remains unchanged.

He said that the settlements will further hamper the solution of the issue and prospects of lasting peace in the region.

The Spokesperson also strongly denounced the reported desecration of the Holy Quran in a Norwegian city.

The official said the Muslims respect other religions and they expect the followers of other religions to also respect their religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Mousavi severely condemned the recent remarks made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backing the Zionist regime's support for setting up settlements in the occupied territories.

Mousavi said that now, in the 21st century, the US was not the absolute power, nor did anyone tolerate violations of the international laws by men of power.

Earlier Pakistan had also condemned the killing of so many unarmed and innocent Palestinians in military strikes by the occupying Israeli forces.

In a statement, Mohammad Faisal said the international community has the obligation to take cognizance of these aggressive actions, which are in violation of the international law and international humanitarian law.

“​Pakistan believes that a permanent solution of the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” the statement said.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish