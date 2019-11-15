Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinians by Zionist forces

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal in a statement on Friday said the international community has the obligation to take cognizance of these aggressive actions, which are in violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

“​Pakistan believes that a permanent solution of the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its Capital,” the statement said.

Earlier Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi had decried the Zionist regime's terrorist moves including attacking Gaza.

He called on the regional and international communities to fulfill their human and legal responsibility to impede the terrorist acts of the occupiers and to support the defenseless and the oppressed people of Palestine.

