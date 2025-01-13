Cuba joins South Africa’s genocide case at ICJ against Israel

Tehran, IRNA - The International Court of Justice announced in a statement on Monday that Cuba has requested to join South Africa's complaint against the Zionist regime's genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“Cuba, invoking Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court a declaration of intervention in the case concerning the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the court statement said as cited by media sources.

In December 2023, South Africa initiated legal proceedings against Israel, accusing the Zionist regime of violating the Genocide Convention in its treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, a number of countries, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain and Turkiye, have joined the case.

Last Tuesday, the ICJ announced last that Ireland has also submitted a request to join South Africa’s bid to pursue the case of genocide against Israel.

Israel has so far taken no heed to verdicts issued on January 26, 2024 by the ICJ that included six provisional directions that Israel must take all possible measures to prevent genocidal acts as outlined in Article 2 of the 1948 Genocide Convention and that Israel must ensure its military does not carry out the aforementioned actions.

The regime’s forces have continued their indiscriminate shelling and bombing campaign across Gaza for over 15 months now, leaving nearly 47,000 people dead and some 110,000 injured, mostly women and children.

The ongoing Israeli massacres of Palestinian civilians prompted the International Criminal Court (ICC) on November 21 last year, to issue arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity as well as using hunger (starving the people) as a weapon in Gaza.

