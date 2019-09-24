CBI governor: US sanctions ineffective tools

Hemmati said that the International Banking Conference in Kuwait was a good opportunity to raise the necessity of the Islamic banking and "I was invited by the CBI governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait two weeks ago to get acquainted with partners from the other countries.

He noted that central bank executives from the Persian Gulf states as well as Egypt, Jordan, Mauritius and Malaysia were present at the conference, adding that the conference discussed the Islamic banking, future challenges of banking, particularly technology development.

"Despite the US pressures and sanctions, many countries have been willing to cooperate with Iran and have expressed solidarity with Iran," he said.

"One or two countries did not show a willingness to communicate because of US pressure, and we understand that," he said.

"We held good meetings and negotiations, and we hope to bring the discussions to a fruitful outcome in the future," Hemmati added.

