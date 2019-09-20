US sanctions CBI as new step in anti-Iran economic terrorism

Speaking in a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Trump announced he had imposed sanctions on CBI at “the highest level”.

The US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday blacklisted the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF), and the "Etemad Tejarate Pars Co." for the alleged supporting terrorism.

OFAC claimed that the sanctions were imposed due to financing Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), its Qods Force and Hezbollah.

This is while, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the allegations made at the diplomatic level needs to have a minimum notion to believe.

He said such allegations, like the ones made by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are void of rationality and can be taken as other examples of the US violation of the minimum standards of diplomatic statements.

Such accusations and blind statements are meaningless and incomprehensible in diplomatic standards, he noted.

He expressed shock about the US attempt to implicate Iran in drone attacks on Saudi oil field by the Houthis from Yemen, saying that the US maximum pressure strategy has turned to the strategy of "maximum lie" against Iran.

