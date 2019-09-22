Sep 22, 2019, 8:53 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 22

Tehran, Sept 22, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran powerful enough to take responsibility of its acts

- Zarif mocks Saudi's claim over Iran role in Aramco attack

- US sanctions on Iran CB sign of desperation

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran routs Australia for third Asian volleyball title

- New CBI sanctions show US empty hands: Governor

- Iran dismisses US claims on space activities, ballistic missiles

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- IRGC chief: Iran will destroy any aggressor

- ‘Zionist PM sought to escalate Mideast tensions’

- Iran crowned at Asian Volleyball Championship after beating Australia 3-0

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Q1 growth driven by agro sector

- JCPOA parties to convene Wednesday

- Iran-EU trade tumbles 75%

