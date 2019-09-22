Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 22

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran powerful enough to take responsibility of its acts
- Zarif mocks Saudi's claim over Iran role in Aramco attack
- US sanctions on Iran CB sign of desperation
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran routs Australia for third Asian volleyball title
- New CBI sanctions show US empty hands: Governor
- Iran dismisses US claims on space activities, ballistic missiles
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- IRGC chief: Iran will destroy any aggressor
- ‘Zionist PM sought to escalate Mideast tensions’
- Iran crowned at Asian Volleyball Championship after beating Australia 3-0
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Q1 growth driven by agro sector
- JCPOA parties to convene Wednesday
- Iran-EU trade tumbles 75%
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment