Re-imposing sanctions on CBI shows US empty hands

Hemmati made the remarks in reaction to US President Donald Trump's recent choice to reimpose sanctions on Central Bank of Iran.

If such measures were effective to impose cruel demands of the US administration, the economic conditions of the country would have been different now.

US administration has been driven to failure over the past year show that sanctions have become more ineffective than any time and Iranian economy has proved its tolerance against sanctions

CBI's success and stability in the market show that fortunately trade and financial transactions are being accomplished through ways which cannot be subject to the US sanctions.

Fortunately we have passed the era of circumventing sanctions so that foreign trade can no longer be sanctioned.

The US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday blacklisted the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF), and the "Etemad Tejarate Pars Co." for the alleged supporting terrorism.

OFAC claimed that the sanctions were imposed due to financing Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), its Qods Force and Hezbollah.

This is while, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the allegations made at the diplomatic level needs to have a minimum notion to believe.

He said such allegations, like the ones made by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are void of rationality and can be taken as other examples of the US violation of the minimum standards of diplomatic statements.

Such accusations and blind statements are meaningless and incomprehensible in diplomatic standards, he noted.

9376**1416

