Zarif: New anti-Iran sanctions indicate B_Team's fear for US return to negotiation

Zarif wrote in his Twitter account: "US' new designation of Central Bank displays:

- Desperation & the failure of its "max pressure

- The preventing of CBI from financing import of food & medicine for our people

- #B_Team's fear of US return to negotiation

- #B_Team's efforts to drag @realdonaldtrump into war

Earlier speaking to reporters in New York, Zarif said: “Unfortunately the United States is addicted to sanctions they are running out of places to designate that is why they change the title of designations.”

“Central Bank has been designated for some time and now they change the title of that designation of course these pressures are intended to target the ordinary Iranian people, he stressed.

Regarding the impact of US cruel sanctions on Iranians he said: “Of course it puts pressure on the Iranian people but it doesn’t change policy, it makes Iranians more determined to pursue their policies and it seems to me that the United States will need to sooner or later have a serious reconsideration of their policy a sober reassessment of what they have achieved through pressure on Iran.”

The US President Donald Trump in line with his policy of waging economic terrorism against Iranians imposed sanctions against Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

The US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday blacklisted the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF), and the "Etemad Tejarate Pars Co." for the alleged supporting terrorism.

OFAC claimed that the sanctions were imposed due to financing Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), its Qods Force and Hezbollah.

This is while, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the allegations made at the diplomatic level needs to have a minimum notion to believe.

