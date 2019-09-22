Zarif: US making negotiations impossible by imposing sanctions

"The U.S. is running out of options," Zarif was quoted by Chinese media 'CGTN' as saying.

"The maximum sanctions do not work," he noted.

"It makes it more difficult to remove the sanctions. They want to make the negotiations impossible... want to make a change impossible. It's very difficult for (President Trump) and his successor to remove," he added.

Earlier speaking to reporters in New York, Zarif said it is crystal clear that Americans had left the negotiation table.

Stressing the fact that conditions for returning to the negotiation table are clear, he said the negotiation table belongs to those members of the JCPOA who honor their commitments.

The US cannot continue with "Economic Terrorism" or what President Trump says the economic war against Iran and at the same time request for sitting at the negotiation table, Zarif noted.

Reacting to the US recent choice to sanction Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and Sovereign Fund for Development of Iran, he said it indicates the US desperation.

Americans imposed all sanctions that they could do against Iran, Zarif said, adding that they sanctioned the CBI which had earlier been blacklisted now under a new topic.

Describing the US act as dangerous and unacceptable, the Iranian top diplomat said their act is an indication of trying to block international purchases and the supply of food and medicine to the Iranian people.

It is not only the violation of the JCPOA commitments, but also all international principles requiring immunity of the central banks of the sovereign states, Zarif reiterated.

