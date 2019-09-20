Russia slams as illegitimate US sanctions on CBI

Speaking to Russian media ‘Ria Novosti’, Kabulov commented to the US new sanctions against Iran saying such measures will have no impact on Tehran-Moscow relations.

As previously planned, Iran and Russia will continue banking cooperation, he added.

The US President Donald Trump on Friday and in line with his policy of waging economic terrorism against Iranians imposed sanctions against Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

Trump announced he had imposed sanctions on CBI at “the highest level”.

The US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday blacklisted the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF), and the "Etemad Tejarate Pars Co." for the alleged supporting terrorism.

Two days ago when Donald Trump wanted to cover ineffectiveness of US’ arms in preventing damage in Saudi regime’s financial sources, he said: "I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase sanctions on the country of Iran!"

This is while, the Yemeni Ansarallah announced on Saturday that it has targeted Buqayq and Khurais refineries by drone.

The Yemeni attack has affected 50% of oil production of Saudi Arabia.

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2451 to support the Stockholm Agreement on deployment of a team in order to facilitate monitoring and implementing the Agreement and installing truce in important Yemeni ports.

The resolution mainly focuses on sending essential commodities to the Yemeni people, supporting the Stockholm Agreement, assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations to implement it and observing the ceasefire.

The fourth round of Yemen peace talks kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on December 6 with the attendance of the UN and the government representatives. It agreed to install truce in Yemeni ports of al-Hudaydah, al-Salif and Ayn Issa.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

