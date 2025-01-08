Jan 8, 2025, 1:31 PM
At least 49 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – At least 49 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza on Tuesday, the Gazan Health Ministry says.

The ministry said on Tuesday that 49 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll of the war to 45,854.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,139 people had been wounded in nearly 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas since October 7, 2023.

In another strike, at least 28 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military delivered strikes on the central Bureij refugee camp as well as on Gaza City and Rafah.

