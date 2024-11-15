Zionists kill 28 more Gazans as death toll hits 43,764

According to the Palestinian press agency Safa on Friday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip in a statement announced that on the 466th day of the Zionist regime's war against Gaza, the Israeli army committed three more massacres against Palestinian civilians in the past 24 hours.

It added that 28 Palestinians were martyred and 120 others were injured in these attacks.

The death toll has reached at least 43,764 civilians in the Strip in the said time.

The death toll from Israel’s yearlong war on Gaza is likely far higher with thousands of bodies buried in the rubble of the vast destruction throughout the Palestinian territory.

The Zionist regime, with the support of the United States, has launched a devastating war against Gaza Strip from October 7, 2023, with the aim of destroying Hamas and returning the Zionist prisoners, as a result of which, in addition to massive destruction and deadly famine, more than thousands Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, were martyred and wounded.

9376**9417