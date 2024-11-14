Zionists kill 24 more Gazans as death toll hits 43,736

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli forces killed 24 civilians and injured 112 others in three massacres over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

A ministry statement added that some 103,370 others were injured in the ongoing assault since last October.

The death toll has reached at least 43,736 civilians in the Strip in the said time.

The death toll from Israel’s yearlong war on Gaza is likely far higher with thousands of bodies buried in the rubble of the vast destruction throughout the Palestinian territory.

An official of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees has warned that humanitarian aid arriving in the Gaza Strip has reached its lowest in the past few weeks.

Louise Wateridge warned that aid entering the Gaza Strip has been at its lowest level in the past month, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported on Tuesday.

