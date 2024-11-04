Israeli athletes banned from IBSF events for 2 years

The Bowling, Billiard, and Boules Federation of Iran said on Sunday that Israeli regime's athletes will be prohibited from participating in any Heyball, snooker and billiard events held by the IBSF in the next two years.

The decision was made in the annual assembly of the IBSF on Sunday, said the Federation. Iran’s Hashem Eskanadari, who serves as the deputy head of the IBSF, played an influential role in consultations leading to the decision, it added.

The move came in response to the Israeli atrocities being committed in the Gaza Strip against the defenseless people of Palestine.

The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades. The death toll of Israel's invasion has reached more than 43,000.

