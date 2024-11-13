Aid arriving in Gaza at its lowest in recent weeks: UNRWA official

UNRWA senior emergency officer Louise Wateridge warned that aid entering the Gaza Strip has been at its lowest level in the past month, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported on Tuesday.

Wateridge stressed that an average of only 37 trucks per day of aid arrived in Gaza in October, adding that the figure only represents about 6% of the commercial and humanitarian supplies allowed to the territory of 2.2 million people before the war.

Meanwhile, UNRWA's Commissioner-General has raised alarm on the possibility of a famine in the northern Gaza Strip, where the Zionist regime has been using hunger as a weapon against the Palestinians.

“Famine is likely happening in northern Gaza,” Philippe Lazzarini wrote in a post on his X account on Saturday. “This is man-made.”

“Hunger has been weaponized by [Israel]. This deprives people in Gaza of the basics including food to survive,” he added.

Lazzarini warned that millions of Palestinians will plunge into chaos unless UN member states intervene to stop the enforcement of an Israeli decision that has banned UNRWA from Palestine.

Since October 2023, the Israeli regime has been waging a genocidal war against Gaza, killing more than 43,600 people in the territory.

7129**4261