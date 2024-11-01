Zionists kill 55 more Gazans as death toll exceeds 43,250: Media

Israeli forces killed 55 people and injured 186 others in three massacres of families over the last 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement added that some 101,827 others were injured in the ongoing assault since last October.

The death toll has reached 43,259 civilians in the enclave in the said time.

Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.

The death toll from Israel’s yearlong war on Gaza is likely far higher with thousands of bodies buried in the rubble of the vast destruction throughout the Palestinian territory.

