Death toll in Gaza War exceeds 42,280: Palestinian official

Israeli attacks across the enclave also wounded 220 people, according to a statement by Gaza’s Health Ministry published by Al Jazeera on Monday.

At least 42,289 Palestinians have been killed and 98,684 others injured in Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, it added.

The death toll from Israel’s yearlong war on Gaza is likely far higher with thousands of bodies buried in the rubble of the vast destruction throughout the Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces have intensified artillery and air strikes on the Jabalia area in northern Gaza since Friday night, according to news reports.

Hamas condemned the attacks, accusing the Israeli regime of targeting civilians in retaliation for its failure to defeat resistance fighters in northern Gaza.

