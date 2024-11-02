3 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip

The Zionist media reported that two security incidents occurred in the Gaza Strip yesterday evening and this morning, resulting in several soldiers being killed and wounded, according to the Palestinian news agency Shahab on Saturday.

Israeli media announced that the number of casualties among the Israeli army has risen to three since this morning in the Gaza Strip.

Accordingly, Al-Qassam Brigades released a statement reporting that multiple Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in an explosion at a pre-bombed building in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

Also, Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they destroyed a "D9" military bulldozer belonging to the Israeli regime using "al-Yasin 105" anti-armor rockets in the western area of the Jabalia refugee camp.

Several Israeli soldiers were also reported killed or wounded during this operation.

Additionally, Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades confirmed the destruction of two Israeli army bulldozers in the same region.

The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.

With the war continuing unabated and amid a rising civilian death toll in Gaza, resistance movements and groups in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and Iraq’s fighters launched military operations against US and Israeli interests in an effort to exert pressure on the regime to end its genocidal war.

