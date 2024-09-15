Five Palestinians killed in southeast Gaza after Israeli airstrike

A woman and two children were among those who were killed, according to the Saturday reports of Palestinian news agencies.

Also, the Zionist regime launched artillery attacks on the north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army launched drone strikes against civilians at the Bureij camp in the center of Gaza. The attacks wounded a number of the Palestinians there.

In a related development, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli regime has carried out an attack on a house in eastern Gaza and killed at least nine Palestinians.

Several Palestinians have also been missing, according to the news network.

Since the outset of Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip last October, over 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave, according to the latest report of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

