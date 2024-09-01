Israeli airstrikes kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza

According to the Sunday report of some news outlets, six Palestinians were killed after Israel bombarded southern Gaza and two others after bombarding the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

Also, major attacks were carried out by the regime’s army against the northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported.

According to the Health Ministry of Palestine, the death toll from the Gaza war passed 40,700 in the past 330 days.

After 11 months of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals which were the annihilation of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

