Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites with rockets, drones

In a statement on Saturday, the group emphasized that the strike was taken in solidarity with the people of Gaza and in support of Palestinian resistance.

Simultaneously, Israeli military radio reported that the three missiles fired from Lebanon struck the area of Misgav Am in Upper Galilee.

Sirens sounded continuously across eight different sites in northern occupied Palestine as a warning of the incoming threat.

In response to the missile strikes, Israeli forces launched artillery attacks on the Yohmor al-Shaqif area in southern Lebanon.

The situation remains tense as both sides continue to exchange rocket and missile fire across the border.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said it had launched an aerial attack with a swarm of armed drones on the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks.

Hezbollah said the drone strike was in response to the Israeli aggression on the southern Lebanese towns.

The resistance movement also said it had hit Israeli military sites of Branit Barracks and Birkat Risha with rockets and other weapons.

