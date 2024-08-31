Palestinians in Jenin use RPGs for first time during battles with Israeli forces

Palestinian news agencies, citing Israeli media, reported on Saturday that these weapons are being used by resistance fighters in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank that has been the scene of fierce clashes in recent days.

Jenin has been a flashpoint area for months now. However, tensions have been escalating since Wednesday (August 28) when Israeli forces launched a large-scale military operation that has also targeted other parts of the West Bank, including the city of Nablus.

Nearly two dozen Palestinians have been killed since then, most of them in Jenin.

Israeli media have described the ongoing operation in the West Bank as the biggest by the regime in the occupied Palestinian territories over the past 22 years.

In the meantime, the Central Command of the Israel Occupation Forces, which is responsible for the units and brigades located in the West Bank, Al-Quds, the Sharon, Gush Dan and the Shephelah, has warned that the situation in the West Bank is about to explode.

The Central Command has also warned that the expansion of the conflict in the West Bank would impose extra burden on Israeli forces.

The warning comes as the Israeli regime is continuing its war in the besieged Gaza Strip where nearly 40,700 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war in early October 2023.

