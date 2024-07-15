Jul 15, 2024, 3:50 PM
Gaza death toll jumps to 38,664

Tehran, IRNA – The death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has increased to 38,664 since the conflict began on October 7.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Monday that the total number of the injured people has reached 89,097.

At least 80 Palestinians were killed and 216 others injured in 24 hours, the ministry added.  

It also announced that the bodies of a number of martyrs are still under the rubble, and relief agencies are not able to find and transfer them to health centers due to intense attacks.

Over nine months into the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the regime has failed to achieve any of its objectives including the elimination of the Hamas resistance movement.

