Gaza death toll climbs to 38,584

Gaza death toll climbs to 38,584

Tehran, IRNA - A recent update by the Palestinian Ministry of Health has put the total number of Palestinian deaths in the Gaza war at 38,584.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza reported on Sunday that 141 Palestinians were killed and 400 injured in Israeli strikes within the past 24 hours.

Since October 7, 2023, a total of 38,584 civilians have been killed, and the number of injured has risen to 88,881, the ministry added.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli air attack on the Al-Mawasi area near Gaza's southern town of Khan Younis resulted in the deaths of 90 Palestinians and injuries to 300 more, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The strike targeted a tent camp for temporarily displaced persons.

The Israeli regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

