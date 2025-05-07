Vice President: Iran and Tajikistan are the second homes of both nations

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said that Iran and Tajikistan are two neighboring and brotherly countries.

Aref made the remarks in a meeting with Tajik Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma in Tehran on Wednesday.

“Iran is your second home and Tajikistan is our second home,” Aref told the Tajik minister.

He said that there is no obstacle to expanding relations between the two countries, and this strategy primarily refers to common cultural characteristics, civilizational areas, and common language.

Aref said that fortunately, with the will that exists in the authorities of the two countries, Iran and Tajikistan can expand bilateral relations in various fields.

He pointed out that the economies of the two countries can complement each other.

The First Vice President, while positively assessing the regular holding of the joint commission, emphasized the implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

Referring to the existing capacities in the relations between the two countries in various fields such as economy, trade, industry, technical and engineering services, tourism, and science and education, Aref said that strengthening the connections between the private sectors of the two countries is important.

During the meeting, the minister of energy and water resources of Tajikistan also thanked the hospitality extended in the city of Shiraz and emphasized the importance and position of Iran in Tajikistan's foreign policy.

Referring to the increasing trend in the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries, he emphasized that good agreements were reached at the meeting of the Joint Cooperation Commission.

Referring to the invitation of the Prime Minister of Tajikistan to the First Vice President to visit Tajikistan, he expressed hope that this visit will take a new step towards developing friendly relations between the two countries.

