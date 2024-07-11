Jul 11, 2024, 4:15 PM
Gaza death toll tops 38,340

Tehran, IRNA – The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has increased to 38,345 since the regime invaded the Palestinian territory on October 7.

The figure was announced by the Gaza Health Ministry mid-Thursday, which updates the number of casualties every 24 hours at noon.

The ministry said that at least 88,295 Palestinians have also been injured since the start of the war.

Many of the casualties are women and children.

The Israeli regime has continued its relentless attacks on Gaza despite growing international calls for a stop to the bloodshed.

Over the past two weeks, the regime has focused its attacks on Gaza City, forcing the entire population there to flee.

