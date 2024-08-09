Zionist regime continues to bomb Gaza

The Zionist regime bombed a house in the east of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip today, injuring 18 Palestinians, reported IRNA, citing Al Jazeera on Friday.

The Zionist regime's army announced that the 98th Battalion of the Zionist regime's army launched an offensive military operation in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza.

Israeli forces also claimed to have targeted 30 sites belonging to the Hamas movement in Khan Younis, including weapons depots.

Additionally, a number of military vehicles and bulldozers of the Zionist regime entered the west of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

News sources reported that eight people were killed in today's attacks by the Zionist regime in the center and south of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in the Gaza Strip that the occupying regime of Israel has committed four more massacres against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that 22 Palestinians were martyred and 77 people were injured in these attacks.

The number of Palestinians martyred and wounded in Israeli attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 07, 2023, has increased by 39,699 and 91,722 respectively.

