Iran FM spox rebukes Islamic countries for not supporting Palestine in practice

In a Farsi post on his official account on Friday, Kanaani stated, “If the Islamic countries and Muslim nations had supported the oppressed people of Palestine and the defenseless residents of Gaza based on their Islamic, humanitarian, and legal duties, then the Palestinian citizens, including children and women, would not have been slaughtered by the murderous tribe.”

This comment follows the revelation that the Zionist regime's ambassador to Japan was not invited to participate in the annual atomic bombing ceremony of the Japanese city of Nagasaki, leading to a boycott of the ceremony by the ambassadors of the United States, Group of Seven (G-7), and some Western countries.

The US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the entire city and killing 140,000 people. They dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been raging for more than ten months, has destroyed large swaths of the besieged territory. Israeli occupation forces have, particularly targeted schools, colleges, universities, and hospitals.

Nearly 40,000 people have been killed, the great majority of them women and children. Thousands more are missing or presumed to be dead under the rubble.

