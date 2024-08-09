Supreme Leader’s aide congratulates Sinwar on his new post as Hamas chief

In his congratulatory message to Sinwar on Friday, Velayati stated that Sinwar's election demonstrated Hamas leaders' continued commitment to stand up, fight, and resist the criminal Zionist regime and to liberate Al-Quds even more resolutely than before.

He also honored the memory of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, who devoted his life to jihad for the sake of God, the realization of the aspirations of the oppressed people of Palestine, and the struggle against the Zionist regime.

Undoubtedly, resistance is the only path to victory, he said, adding that this has been proven to the world by the fighters of the Resistance Front and the courageous people of Palestine and Gaza.

He wished success for Sinwar and all the fighters for the liberation of the Holy Quds.

3266**9417