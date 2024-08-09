Israeli crimes clear violation of fundamental rights of Palestinians: Iran envoy

According to IRNA, Bahraini made the remarks at the 113th session of the Committee on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to eliminate racial discrimination and strengthen the culture of tolerance, especially in light of the new government's approach.

He criticized the unilateral coercive measures and cruel sanctions against the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran by Western countries, especially discrimination based on nationality.

Despite the unilateral sanctions, good measures have been taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of increasing economic growth and development, including in underdeveloped areas, and supporting immigrants and nationals, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bahraini referred to the hostile actions and crimes of the racist and apartheid Zionist regime against the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine in Gaza, calling the crimes of this regime a clear violation of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Palestinians.

Israel is the sole entity in West Asia that has not signed NPT despite repeated calls and is believed to possess some 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, which several member states, including Iran, have time and again called a serious threat to peace and security in the region and beyond.

