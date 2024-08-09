Hamas terms Israeli admission of genocide in Gaza major scandal

Referring to Smotrich’s remarks about considering starving the residents of Gaza as “justified and moral,” Al-Rishq emphasized that such comments once again showed that the Zionist regime had planned a policy of genocide against the residents of Gaza, reported IRNA, citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency.

Al-Rishq said, “We usually see criminals cover up their crimes, but we are dealing with an enemy who openly confesses to their heinous crimes.”

He called on the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for the terrorist who promotes and supports genocide to prosecute Smotrich and his neo-Nazi party.

Smotrich made the incendiary remarks during a speech earlier this week. His comments were seen as a direct threat to commit the war crime of deliberately starving civilians.

Smotrich’s inflammatory rhetoric comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions in the region. Just this week, Israeli security camera footage emerged allegedly showing the sexual assault on a Palestinian detainee from Gaza at a military detention camp in Israel.

