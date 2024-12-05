Israel’s war in Gaza amounts to genocide: Amnesty International

The 32-page report examining events in Gaza between October 2023 to July 2024, published on Thursday, found that Israel had “brazenly, continuously and with total impunity … unleashed hell” on the strip’s 2.3 million population, noting that Hamas' operation on October 7, 2023, which triggered the war, “do not justify genocide.”

According to the report, Israel has “committed prohibited acts under the Genocide Convention, namely killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and deliberately inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction” with the “specific intent to destroy Palestinians” in the territory.

It marks the first time Amnesty has declared the crime of genocide has been committed in an ongoing conflict.

The assessment builds on a March report by the UN special rapporteur for Palestine that concluded “there are reasonable grounds to believe” Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians.

6125**4353