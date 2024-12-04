Iran urges ICC to prosecute Israeli leaders for Gaza crimes

Speaking at the 23rd Session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC in The Hague, Farajvand urged the international community to act free from politicization, double standards, and selectivity in dealing with Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

"The regime, in addition to the massacre of tens of thousands of innocent people, has deliberately destroyed United Nations humanitarian bases, places of worship, hospitals, and other medical facilities, and continues to impose difficult living conditions on the Palestinians," he said

The ambassador noted that arrest warrants recently issued by the ICC for Israeli leaders did not fully address the extent of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the regime.

The ICC's action, he said, was a necessary first step that, if implemented thoroughly, could respond to the global call for an end to the impunity of Israeli officials.

Additionally, Farajvand stressed the importance of supporting the independence and impartiality of the ICC, its judges, and staff.

On November 21, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the use of starvation as a weapon against the people of Gaza.

